Amtrak to Close Shelby, Havre Ticket Counters to Save Money

GREAT FALLS — Amtrak has announced it will close its ticket counters in Shelby and Havre in an effort to save money.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the Havre ticket counter is scheduled to close June 1 and the Shelby ticket counter is scheduled to close June 3.

Company officials say 90 percent of riders buy their tickets online or over the phone.

The company says five employees will be affected by the closures.

Amtrak Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari says the employees are represented by unions and can exercise their seniority to be moved to other stations.

He says an Amtrak crew will continue to be based in Shelby and regular rail service for the Empire Builder will continue at both stations.

Shelby officials have sent Amtrak a letter asking it to reconsider.

