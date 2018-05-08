Award-Winning Honey Used in Local Cherry Juice

Treasure State Honey of Fort Shaw received top honors from the world’s international beekeeping conference in Istanbul, Turkey.

The honey won the World’s Best Granulated Honey award at Apimondia late last year.

The honey is used in local juice company Tabletree’s products, including its award-winning cherry juice. The Tabletree cherry juice won the World’s Best Juice award at the World Juice Conference in Spain in 2012.

Gary and Susan Snow of Tabletree met with Jim Savoy of Treasure State Honey after connecting through the state Department of Agriculture. The Snows knew then they wanted to use Savoy’s honey in their products, because they could taste the quality.

For more information on Tabletree, visit www.tabletreejuice.com. For more information on Treasure State Honey, visit www.treasurestatehoney.com.

