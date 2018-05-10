Evergreen Man Dies in Fire

A 61-year-old Evergreen man died in a fire earlier this month on Mountain View Drive.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry identified the man as Mark Edwin McCorkle.

According to Curry, McCorkle died in a fire at his home sometime before May 7. The fire only burned in the interior of the home and, although there was extensive interior damage, it did not damage the outside and therefor it had not been reported until May 7.

McCorkle’s body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy but foul play is not suspected. The investigation into the fire continues.

