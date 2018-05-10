Walk. Walk. Walk. Walk.

12:29 a.m. A 12-year-old in Kalispell accidentally dialed 911.

1:46 a.m. An intoxicated man stood at a crosswalk in Columbia Falls and kept pushing the “walk” button for over an hour.

6:45 a.m. Thousands of dollars of solar panels were stolen in Kila.

9:03 a.m. An Evergreen woman was accused of stealing a credit card.

9:32 a.m. A Kalispell man’s “crotch rocket” was stolen.

10:05 a.m. A man in flannel was taking a nap on the side of the road. When someone approached to see if he was doing OK, the napping man woke up and growled at the concerned citizen.

10:37 a.m. Cow abuse was reported in Kalispell.

11:33 a.m. A “tan and fluffy” dog jumped out of a vehicle.

12:05 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to say that she was in her front yard with her small dog when a bigger dog walked into the yard and started barking at her.

2:56 p.m. A Kalispell man left his Apple Watch in his car cup holder, which inadvertently called 911 when he put a cup on it.

3:59 p.m. A Marion man accused his neighbor of squirting weed spray on him.

4:11 p.m. A Bigfork woman got mad at her husband and shoved him against a wall, resulting in a small cut in his hand. The woman felt bad and helped him find a Band-Aid.

4:29 p.m. A Kalispell youth announced that he was going to “run over” a neighborhood kid and then started chasing the kid on a mini bike.

5:53 p.m. A man in a brown jumpsuit was permanently banned from Taco Bell.

6:13 p.m. A Hungry Horse child dialed 911 and announced “I made a call!” much to the dismay of the child’s parent who could be heard saying “You don’t need to make a call.”

10:05 p.m. A Kalispell woman was fighting with her parents over the title to a motor vehicle.

