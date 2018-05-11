Calvin Beringer for Flathead County Sheriff

Please do not take your vote on June 5 lightly. Since there are no Democratic candidates, the candidate who wins the primary vote will be our next sheriff.

If you have not attended an event featuring the four candidates for sheriff, take time to do so. Ask the hard questions. Do your homework.

Calvin Beringer has the experience and understanding of the major issues facing Flathead County law enforcement.

Our county is experiencing incredible growth. The status quo will not cut it.

The new sheriff will need vision, broad experience, knowledge of how to train local officers, a desire to work together with other law enforcement agencies as well as local volunteers. The Flathead is home to so many retired law enforcement agents and military, most of them will be happy to share their experience and play an active role in our community.

Please help us elect Calvin Beringer. An honest, experienced leader with proven performance and integrity who genuinely cares about our community and its citizens. Flathead County will be able to sleep soundly knowing “Sheriff Beringer” is keeping watch!

Caroline and Harry Solomon

Bigfork

Comments

comments