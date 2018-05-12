Skees is Honest and Trustworthy

It is with great pleasure that I take this opportunity to endorse Ronalee Skees in her race for Flathead County commissioner. I have witnessed how passionate she is about Flathead County and caring for all our residents. I have watched her fellow opponents and, while they talk about leadership, in my opinion that isn’t enough. I want to vote for a candidate that is not only a true fiscal conservative, but more importantly a candidate who wants direct communication with the people he or she represents. After watching Ronalee Skees reach out to people while she has served on the Kalispell Planning and Zoning Commission and Flathead Board of Health to get their input on issues and trying to solve their issues that pertain to those boards, I have found her to be honest, trustworthy and very caring about the valley that she loves so much.

Stan Harper

Bigfork

