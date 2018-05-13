We will soon be electing a new Flathead County sheriff; the county’s top law enforcement officer. After careful consideration I have concluded that we should elect Sergeant Keith Stahlberg as our next sheriff.

This election is the fourth change in leadership that I have watched since 1989. In each election there has understandably been division as the each new sheriff took the reins and guided the department into the future. I doubt this election will be different. That being said, I believe that Keith is the best candidate to lead the department during the next four years.

I have known Keith since 2003. During that time our professional paths have crossed many times. Each time I have found Keith to be of the highest character and integrity. He takes his oath and job seriously. Keith’s professionalism is guided and tempered by his common sense and commitment to fairness in the administration of justice.

Policing in the 21st century is demanding. The county and the sheriff’s department face significant challenges in the coming years. I believe Keith is well suited to administer the department and lead his deputies by example. I urge you to vote for Keith Stahlberg for Sheriff.

David M. Ortley

Justice of the Peace, retired

Kalispell

