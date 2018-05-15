Columbia Falls Grad Derrick Williams Honored by RMAC

For the fourth time in the last two years, Colorado State-Pueblo track star Derrick Williams has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Male Academic Athlete of the Year.

Williams, a Columbia Falls High School grad, has won the 2017 and 2018 indoor and outdoor Academic Athlete of the Year awards. A senior, Williams has a 3.99 GPA in biomedical sciences, according to a school-issued press release.

On the track, Williams has qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships in the 5,000-meters thanks to the sixth-fastest time (13:55.57) in the nation this year. He is also a provisional qualifier in the 1,500-meters and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Comments

comments