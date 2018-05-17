Kalispell Man Accused of Soliciting Nude Photos from Minor

A Kalispell man pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony sexual abuse of children in Flathead County District Court on May 17.

Bryan Michael Conner, 29, is accused of soliciting nude images and videos from a 15-year-old girl with whom he worked with and reportedly had an “inappropriate relationship,” according to court records.

According to charging documents, the 15-year-old’s parent discovered numerous inappropriate messages between the girl and Conner. An investigation revealed that Conner was aware that the girl was 15 years old.

If convicted, Conner could face up to 100 years in prison.

