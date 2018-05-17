Montana Rivers, Streams Rise as Storms Move In

HELENA — Western and central Montana’s rivers and streams are rising again from snowmelt and rain, with more storms expected to roll into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings across the area.

That includes the Clark Fork River, which has been flooding for weeks near Missoula, with evacuation orders issued for 65 homes and warnings for another 2,200.

Forecasters are now predicting the river won’t reach major flood stage again, as it did last week.

The Musselshell River is experiencing major flooding in Wheatland County near Shawmut. Forecasters say flooding from the Sun River will surround the small community of Sun River west of Great Falls.

Warnings are also in effect for the Bitterroot River in southwestern Montana, the Yaak River in the northwest, the Blackfoot River near Lincoln and Tenmile Creek near Helena.

