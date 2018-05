When: Saturday, May 19, at noon

Where: Cypress Yard in Whitefish

More info: www.feastwhitefish.com

Feast Whitefish’s Battle of the Burgers is back. The area’s top restaurants, bars and mobile vendors put their best creations forward to impress the judges and the public! Attendees will sample burgers and grilled specialties. There will also be an assortment of outstanding local micro brews and great live music.

