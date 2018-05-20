Am I the only one who feels disconnected from our government at the county, state and national level? That’s why I’m not voting for anyone who’s been there before. It’s like those people just don’t get it. It’s like they don’t listen to the voters even though they’re the people that they’ve been elected to represent. Or worse yet they listen to us and then just go ahead and do whatever they want to anyway.

It’s time to change that. I’m starting at the local level by voting for Jay Scott for county commissioner. He’s telling me he’s going to be a full-time commissioner and work for us. I’m going to give him a chance to do that by giving him my vote and I hope you will too. And if he doesn’t then we’ll vote him out.

Nothing changes if nothing changes.

Denis Otten

Somers

Comments

comments