Our Rural Economies Have Been Crushed

As a former Lincoln County commissioner that spent years advocating for both the Rock Creek and Montanore proposals, I thought I had seen everything that could be thrown at these projects to delay their development. Seems I hadn’t.

We now have our own state government attempting to derail these mines by determining that Hecla Mining is somehow a bad actor. It really boggles the mind to understand how a company that has never operated a mine in Montana can be held accountable for another company’s failure.

The decision of our state’s executive to do this is an epic example of just how little the communities of northwest Montana are thought of. Our rural natural-resource-based economies have been crushed by groups and individuals that have nothing but disgust for our very existence in this region and it seems our own government is now corroborating with the obstructionism.

Rita Windom

Libby

