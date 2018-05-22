Explore: Summer at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Matthew Pierce, left, and Kendra Moes take off from a wooden platform and shoot their way across one of the higher elevation zip lines at Whitefish Mountain Resort. - Lido Vizzutti | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Mountain Resort opens for its summer season on Saturday, May 26, and it’s a great time for locals to get deals on summer activities during Passholder Appreciation Days.

Winter 2017/18 season passholders will receive 50 percent off on all activities that are open the weekends of May 26-27, June 2-3 and June 9-10.

Soar through the treetops on a Zip Line Tour, flow through the bike park, race down the Alpine Slide, and let the kids play in Spider Monkey Mountain or giggle their way down a new 300-foot Summer Tubing Course.

The mountain activities will only be available on the weekends until June 16, when it resumes its daily summer schedule.

Discounts are for passholders only and activities are weather dependent. There is still a lot of snow and the rate at which it melts will also dictate what the resort is able to open.

For more information, or to book an activity, call 406-862-2900. Or visit skiwhitefish.com.

