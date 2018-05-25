Micah Hill Recommended to Become New Glacier High Principal

Glacier High School Assistant Principal Micah Hill has been recommended to become the school’s new principal.

The Kalispell public school board was scheduled to review the recommendation at its May 29 meeting. Hill will then assume his new role effective July 1.

“There was strong and clear support across all components of the interview process for Micah Hill,” Kalispell Superintendent of Schools Mark Flatau said.

Callie Langohr is leaving the Glacier High principal position to take the job as assistant superintendent for the Kalispell school district. Hill praised his predecessor in a press release from the district.

“I know I have big shoes to fill,” Hill said, “and I am honored to be chosen to carry on the traditions and level of excellence that Callie has created.”

Hill graduated from Polson High School, received his bachelor of arts degree in English education from Montana State University in Bozeman and then earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Montana in Missoula. He began his career in Kalispell public schools as an English teacher in 2001.

Hill has served as assistant principal at Glacier for the last 11 years. The district said “his proven leadership and dedication to education made him the clear choice for this position.”

“My passion for GHS runs deep,” Hill said.

