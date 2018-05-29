Explore: Herron Half Marathon

The seventh annual Herron Half Marathon is Sunday, June 3, and features new half-marathon and 10K courses. Half marathoners take off from the starting line at Herron Park then run up to the Foy’s overlook. They then make their way back down to Herron for an elevation gain and loss of more than 2,500 feet. This challenging course offers the chance for runners to explore the new Foy’s to Blacktail Trail completed in 2017. The 10K course takes a more direct return to Herron but still boasts over 1,300 feet in gain and loss of elevation. The 5K course remains the same as last year but still offers a challenging and rewarding run for its racers.

The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. with the 10K starting at 9:15 a.m., the 5K at 9:30 a.m., and the kids’ race at 11:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony to follow at around noon. RunFlathead, an organization that offers running clinics and races, puts on the Herron Half Marathon. This year, it is planning the first Foy’s to Blacktail Trail Marathon on Sept. 23. You can register ahead of time on the RunFlathead website, www.runflathead.com.

