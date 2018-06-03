1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Accident Involving Police Car

RONAN – A 15-year-old girl has died after a vehicle collided with a police car that was responding to an emergency call in western Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 93 near Ronan.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling southbound when a Jeep Wrangler attempted to make a U-turn directly in front of the oncoming police vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 17-year-old female was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan with injuries.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

The accident remains under investigation.

