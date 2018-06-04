Montana Candidates Make Final Push to Boost Voter Turnout

HELENA — Candidates in Montana’s U.S. Senate and House primary elections have been spending the final days of their campaigns rallying their bases and working the phones to get voters to the polls.

At stake is the Republican nomination for the chance to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and the Democratic nomination to take on GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte this fall.

Turnout is on track to be higher than the last two non-presidential primary elections in 2014 and 2010, when just a third of all registered Montana voters cast ballots. More than 172,800 of them have already voted absentee.

The four-way GOP Senate campaign has turned negative in recent weeks, indicating the race may be a close one. Campaign officials in the five-candidate Democratic House race say there were a lot of undecided voters as of last month.

Comments

comments