Northwest Montana Teams Fall Short in Class A Softball Tourney

Polson and Libby both earned wins but all three Northwest A conference entries in the Class A state softball tournament, May 24-26 in Frenchtown, failed to take home a trophy.

Columbia Falls was the third entrant from the league but dropped a pair of one-run games.

The Pirates finished atop the regular season standings in Northwest A and pulled off a remarkable comeback in their first game, erasing a 7-run deficit to stun host Frenchtown 10-7. Central A champion Belgrade took down Polson 8-1 in round two, however, and after a win against Lewistown in the consolation bracket Polson’s season came to an end when Frenchtown rebounded to fend off the Pirates 9-8.

Libby, the second seed out of Northwest A, won a consolation bracket game 9-0 over Hardin before bowing out to Lewistown early Friday.

Comments

comments