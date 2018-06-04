Whitefish Boys Share State Tennis Title

Brendan Buls reached the state title match and the Bulldogs boys won the Class A state tennis title, May 24-26 at Polson and Ronan.

Whitefish, Hardin and Corvallis all finished with 20 points to share the team trophy in an extremely tight tournament. Six teams earned at least 15 points during the three-day competition.

Buls, a junior, won the Northwest A divisional tournament and came within one match of adding a state title before being bested in the finals 6-3, 7-5 by Dillon’s Brad Rakich. The doubles team of Mark Anderson and Forrest Kobelt also placed for the Bulldogs, finishing fifth.

In the girls tournament, Polson took home the state championship behind Shea McGuinness, who won the girls singles crown. The Pirates finished with 24 points to best Belgrade and Hardin, who tied for second with 17.

