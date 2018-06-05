Authorities ID Girl Killed in Lake County Crash

The Lake County Sheriff has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a collision with a police car near Ronan over the weekend.

Adriana Johnson of Charlo was killed when the vehicle she was in was struck by a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle at high speed on June 2 on U.S. Highway 93.

According to the Associated Press, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling southbound when a Jeep Wrangler attempted to make a U-turn directly in front of the oncoming police vehicle. Two other people were injured, including the deputy, identified as Corey White. White has been with the sheriff’s office since 2017 and was previously with the Ronan Police Department.

White has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with sheriff’s office policy. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

