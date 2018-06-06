Spotlight Event: Leftover Salmon

When: Friday, June 8, at 9 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.leftoversalmon.com

To thrive on the road for nearly 30 years, there needs to be a constant source of renewal, a fresh spring of creativity at the center of the music that brings each member back for more. For Leftover Salmon, one of the great purveyors of Americana, this source came first from the American roots music traditions they came up with: bluegrass picking, Cajun two-stepping and country blues. Tickets $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

