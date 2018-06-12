Cypress Yard Begins Serving Food and Drinks

Nancy Cawdrey and her son Morgan. pictured in their new Whitefish studio and gallery. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Cypress Yard has begun offering food and drinks onsite from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The year-round event venue in Whitefish was established in September 2017 and is owned by four members of the Cawdrey family. It shares a building with the Nancy Cawdrey Gallery at 204 Wisconsin Ave.

Largely inspired by the tradition of the Italian “aperitivo,” the Cawdreys worked with in-house caterer and chef Michael Cartwright to develop a menu that includes beer, wine, wine cocktails and appetizers.

The restaurant will only be open on days when the venue isn’t reserved for an event. To learn when food and drink service is available, check the venue’s Facebook page or its calendar at www.cypressyard.com.

To make a restaurant reservation, email info@cypressyard.com or call (406) 755-2727.

