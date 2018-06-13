Spotlight Event: Rafting for Refuse

When: Saturday, June 16 at 9 a.m.

Where: Glacier Guides and Montana Raft in West Glacier

More info: www.glacierguides.com

Help clean the Flathead River with the annual “Rafting for Refuse” and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act at the Wild and Scenic Festival. Rafting for Refuse volunteers, who must pre-register, will help to scour the river for trash and then enjoy complimentary barbecue and volleyball. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will follow. There will be activities, prizes and a speaker series beginning at 1 p.m. To volunteer (ages 12 +), email info@glacierguides.com or call (406) 387-5555.

