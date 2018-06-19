You Missed Your Train

8:30 a.m. A deer was sitting in the middle of the highway.

8:54 a.m. A cow was wandering down Halfmoon Road.

11:17 a.m. Someone broke into a Columbia Falls business and stole money, brownies and soda.

12:14 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 from her new Apple Watch. She was very apologetic.

1 p.m. A purse was stolen out of a car.

2:41 p.m. A man in a cowboy hat was cruising around town in a wrecked car. The reporting party couldn’t tell what type of car it was because the front end was destroyed.

2:50 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911. The emergency dispatcher was then able to listen into a conversation about all the places they had traveled to recently.

3:46 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he found a grenade in his dad’s gun safe. He didn’t know if the grenade was live or dead nor did he know what to do with it.

4:04 p.m. A generator was stolen in Kalispell.

4:10 p.m. A Kalispell boy was teasing his younger brother by threatening to call the cops on him for some imagined criminal offense. The boy even went as far as dialing 911 on his cell phone. The boy apparently took it too far when he hit the call button and actually called 911.

4:56 p.m. A Kalispell man was frustrated that he could not take his “trash” to the county dump. Upon further review, the man was trying to throw out an entire motorhome.

5:28 p.m. A local man called police because his “crack addicted grandson” had stolen from him. The alleged thief was last seen biking to a local burger joint.

7:53 p.m. A Hungry Horse man was allegedly kicked out of a local establishment because he had apparently shot the owner’s dog with a pellet gun.

8:04 p.m. A Kalispell man told a mailman that he was “going to go home in a body bag” if he didn’t slow down.

10:12 p.m. A man riding Amtrak to Seattle got off the train in Whitefish to go for a walk and stretch his legs. When he got back to the station, the Amtrak train was gone. Making matters worse, the man’s wallet was on the train.

