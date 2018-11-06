Election 2018 Live Results

Welcome to Election Night 2018 and greetings from Beacon headquarters in downtown Kalispell, where our staff of reporters and editors will be with you all night, providing live commentary and analysis on our Facebook page and on Twitter, all the while maintaining up-to-the-minute results of local and national races that matter the most to you. Those results will begin trickling in when polls close at 8 p.m.

* incumbent

Federal

U.S. Senate

*Jon Tester (D) — (%)

Matt Rosendale (R) — (%)

Rick Breckenridge (L) — (%)

U.S. Representative

*Greg Gianforte (R) — (%)

Kathleen Williams (D) — (%)

Elinor Swanson (L) — (%)

State

Senate District 4

*Mark Blasdel (R) — (%)

Diane Taylor-Manhke (D) — (%)

House District 3

*Zac Perry (D) — (%)

Jerry O’Neil (R) — (%)

Shawn Leslie Guymon (L) — (%)

House District 4

*Matt Regier (R) — (%)

Kwen Shirley (D) — (%)

House District 5

*Dave Fern (D) — (%)

Cindy Dyson (L) — (%)

House District 6

*Carl Glimm (R) — (%)

Mary Custer (D) — (%)

House District 7

*Frank Garner (R) — (%)

James H. Cossitt (D) — (%)

House District 8

John Fuller (R) — (%)

Sid Daoud (L) — (%)

House District 9

David Dunn (R) — (%)

Bob Petersen (D) — (%)

House District 10

*Mark Noland (R) — (%)

Bill Jones (L) — (%)

House District 11

*Derek Skees (R) — (%)

JoBeth Blair (D) — (%)

County

Flathead County Commissioner, District 3

Randy Brodehl (R) — (%)

Tom Clark (D) — (%)

Justice of the Peace, Department 2

William L. Managhan (N/P) — (%)

Paul Sullivan (N/P) — (%)

Ballot Issues

Legislative Referendum No. 128 (6-Mill Levy)

Yes (%)

No (%)

Legislative Referendum No. 129 (Ballot Interference Prevention)

Yes (%)

No (%)

Initiative No. 185

Yes (%)

No (%)

Initiative No. 186

Yes (%)

No (%)

