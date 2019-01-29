Griz Football Hosting Signing Day Event in Kalispell

University of Montana football staff will discuss the team’s 2019 recruiting class at the annual Signing Day Social at the Kalispell Hilton Garden Inn on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Bobby Hauck, who returned for a second stint as the Griz football coach last season, will be on hand along with members of his coaching staff, athletic department personnel, and play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran. The evening includes video highlights of 2019 UM recruits and an update on the program’s current and future plans.

Whitefish High School senior lineman Dillon Botner has already signed to play for the Griz, inking his scholarship offer in December. He is the only Flathead Valley student-athlete in this year’s UM signing class.

The Flathead Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship Association hosts the event. The social begins at 5:30 p.m. and admission is $10. Light appetizers will be provided along with a no-host bar.

Comments

comments