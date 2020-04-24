Podcast: Connecting COVID-19 Protests and Project 7

The Flathead Beacon is producing a podcast every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to recap news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Project 7 just released its third episode and on today’s COVID-19 podcast we’re bringing the two shows together. Travis McAdam of the Montana Human Rights Network has been monitoring extremism in Montana for two decades, and he sees some parallels between the heyday of the modern militia movement around the turn of the century and the recent protests in Kalispell led by a controversial doctor.

Music in this this episode includes “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.

The Project 7 theme is composed by Jeremy Reinbolt and performed by Nick Spear, Rebecca Spear, Halladay Quist, Jesse Ahmann and Jeremy Reinbolt.