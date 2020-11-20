Victims of Kalispell Trailer Fire Identified as Young Children

A fireman at the scene of deadly trailer fire on East California Street in Kalispell on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020. Two people were killed and a third hospitalized in the overnight blaze. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of a trailer fire earlier this week as two young children.

Deeana Bass, a 2-year-old girl, and Ryker Bass, a 3-year-old boy, died after a trailer caught fire at 737 East California Ave. in Kalispell after midnight on Nov. 18, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Both children were transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation.

“This incident shocked our community and our first responders,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Crews from the Kalispell Fire Department were dispatched to 737 East California Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 18 and reported finding only a small amount of smoke and no visible flames coming from the structure. Upon entry, however, three occupants were found inside in critical condition.

All three victims were transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for their injuries, two were pronounced dead that morning. No update has been provided on the condition of the third occupant.

The fire was mostly limited to the front room of the trailer and had been largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the incident.

Crews from the Evergreen, Smith Valley and Whitefish fire departments also responded to the fire.