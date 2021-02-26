Whitefish Freestyle Team Accepting Scholarship Applications

Applications opened this week for the third annual Maggie Voisin Whitefish Freestyle Team Scholarship.

The scholarship, first offered by Whitefish native Voisin in 2019, covers an athlete’s fees for joining the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Team.

The scholarship will also cover the cost of a season pass for the upcoming year. It will be awarded to one athlete, male or female, skier or snowboarder.

Voisin will review all applicant essays and select the winner based on the application that best portrays an individual’s passion for freestyle skiing or snowboarding, their dedication to improvement, their commitment to hard work and their appreciation for the sport.

Libby local Riley McNew was awarded the scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

Voisin was born and raised in Whitefish and is an alumnus of the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Team.

A current member of the U.S. Freeski team and two-time Olympian who finished fourth in women’s slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Games, Voisin has twice come back from major injuries in her young career.

Following knee surgery in 2019 she put together one of her most impressive seasons to date. The 22-year-old won an X Games gold medal in ski slopestyle on March 8, 2020 in Norway and won a silver medal in big air at the same competition. She also scored an X Games bronze in Aspen, Colorado in January 2020 and now has seven career X Games medals to her name, including two golds.

Following the 2019-20 season that included three X Games medals and five consecutive podium finishes, U.S. Ski and Snowboard named Voisin the “Freeskiing Athlete of the Year” for 2020.

The freestyle team scholarship application period will close on March 23 and the winner will be announced on March 27. Whitefish Freestyle Inc., the nonprofit partner to the Freestyle Team which administers the scholarship, also offers a financial need-based scholarship program.

For more information, or to request an application, contact whitefishfreestyle@yahoo.com.