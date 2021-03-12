Flathead County Records One Additional COVID-19 Death

The Flathead City-County Health Department reported Thursday that another county resident had died after contracting COVID-19.

Eighty-two people in Flathead County have died in the year since the virus was first detected in Montana. The first two deaths were reported here last April and as the pace of infection quickened in the late summer and early fall, the number of deaths escalated as well. From November through January, 47 fatalities were recorded in Flathead County.

Eight deaths from the virus have been reported in March, even as the number of cases has slowed to levels not seen since last summer. Through March 11, Flathead County was averaging 17.1 new COVID-19 infections per day, the lowest rate since August (11.5). At the height of the pandemic in November, the county averaged 119 new cases per day.

In a statement, Flathead County Health Officer reminded residents that even as the trajectory of the pandemic is positive, with vaccinations climbing as infections decline, diligent safety precautions should still be taken.

“We extend our sympathies to the loves ones impacted by this death,” Russell wrote. “Until the vaccine is more widely available, we ask everyone to continue to help us protect our most vulnerable by social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when you are sick.”