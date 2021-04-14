GPIA Announces New Seasonal Service to Denver

Frontier Airlines has announced a new seasonal service from Kalispell to Denver beginning in June.

The new seasonal flights to Denver will start June 17 and run through Oct. 10 every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

“We are pleased to add Frontier Airlines to the GPIA family,” Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) Director Rob Ratkowski said. “The country is beginning to reopen, and people are ready to travel again. The addition of Frontier Airlines will provide low-cost options to access more of the country from right here in Kalispell.”

As Glacier National Park braces for a record-breaking season, “airlines are seizing the opportunity to connect people to this popular destination,” according to a press release announcing the new Frontier service. In turn, the release states, local residents will benefit from increased access to more of the country.

“We’re excited to announce Frontier’s plans to start service in Kalispell with nonstop flights to Denver this summer,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and our affordable fares and friendly service offer greater access to travel in every community we fly to. These new flights will open new opportunities for flyers to explore Kalispell and residents to take a trip to Denver or connect to other popular destinations in Frontier’s network.”

GPIA has announced a series of new flights in recent months, including Allegiant Air adding a seasonal biweekly route to San Diego from May 28 to Aug. 18 and Sun Country Airline introducing a route to Minneapolis/St. Paul from May to October, as well as JetBlue Airways announcing direct routes three times a week to New York City and American Airlines adding a Saturday flight to both the Big Apple and Charlotte, North Carolina from June 5 through Sept. 4.

The American Airlines announcement in February increases its Kalispell service from three cities — Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and Los Angeles — to five.

GPIA has started preliminary work on the $100 million expansion that had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was paused due to the pandemic. The expansion will nearly triple the terminal’s square footage from 75,000 square feet to about 200,000, while improving TSA screening checkpoints and baggage areas.

For more information on Frontier Airlines, visit www.flyfrontier.com. For more information about GPIA, visit www.iflyglacier.com.