Body Found in Big Arm State Park Identified as Missing Elmo Woman

A partially skeletonized body discovered by a dog walker in Big Arm State Park last year has been identified through DNA analysis as that of 37-year-old Miranda “Rosie” Kenmille, who was last seen in Elmo last August.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release that the circumstances of Kenmille’s death remain “under investigation” and asked that anyone with information on her disappearance contact Detective Dan Yonkin at dyonkin@lakemt.gov.

Kenmille was reported missing one month after she was last seen, in September 2020, and two months later a person walking their dog found the body at the park on the western shore of Flathead Lake, just off U.S. Highway 93. At the time, authorities only identified the body as a female and sent the remains to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation. It was at that lab where the DNA analysis was performed.