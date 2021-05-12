Podcast: A Matter of Life and Death

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Flathead Beacon staff writer Andy Viano joins the show as a guest to talk a drastic rise in officer involved shootings in the Northwest Montana over the last year. Four separate confrontations involving law enforcement have ended in a shooting that left a suspect dead. So far no internal or criminal investigations have revealed any wrongdoing by law enforcement, but the four cases are reflected in a rise in officer-involved deaths statewide in recent years. You can delve into the details with Andy’s Flathead Beacon cover story.

Later in the show, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a delay in a North Fork road improvement project, the Montana University System’s proposed policy to allow concealed weapons on college campuses, and the rate at which reservation tickets to access Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road this summer are selling out.

