Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, June 11, 2021

Shoo Bear

1:32 a.m. Three juveniles were riding bikes. 

1:38 a.m. Suspicious people were walking by the river.

9:01 a.m. Cattle were in the road.

11:35 a.m.  A caller thought he left his pistol under his truck seat when he traded the vehicle in a month ago.

1:19 p.m. In response to a repeat complaint, an officer gave a warning to a dog owner whose seven dogs were all barking when the officer arrived.  

6:20 p.m. A caller reported attempting to bear spray and shoot a neighbor’s aggressive dog. 

9:05 p.m. Someone tried to shoo a grizzly and “it squared up at him.”

9:23 p.m. Wet-looking people were running out of the lake. 

11:43 p.m. Fireworks scared a dog.

