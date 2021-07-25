Improved Weather Conditions Slow Spread of Hay Creek Fire

Calmer winds on Saturday led to less spreading of the Hay Creek Fire, which was burning at 1,158 acres this morning about four miles west of Polebridge.

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services announced an expanded evacuation warning last night for certain areas of the North Fork, on the heels of pre-evacuation notices for 20 structures issued earlier in the week.

Glacier National Park officials noted that the fire could “potentially affect park visitation,” although it hasn’t reached the park. As a precautionary measure, in case the fire does expand that direction, the park isn’t issuing backcountry permits for areas north of Polebridge, including the Quartz, Bowman, Akokala, Kintla, Kishenehn and Round Prairie drainages.

For more information about the Hay Creek Fire, including details about closures, visit today’s updated incident report. The fire is currently at 0% containment.

Meanwhile, four miles northwest of Troy in Lincoln County, the South Yaak Fire has grown to 1,164 acres. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office initiated evacuations for all Kilbrennan Lake Road residents. There are 223 personnel involved in the fire attack there. The fire is at 0% containment.

The nearby Burnt Creek Fire, located about nine miles southwest of Troy, is now 2,416 acres at 19% containment, with 219 personnel assigned to the fire. Some residences in the area are on pre-evacuation notice.

For more information about the Burnt Creek and South Yaak fires, including details about closures, visit today’s incident update report.

At the Hemlock Fire south of Werner Peak and north of Whitefish, fire managers reported today that the “aggressive initial attack response by all resources and improved weather conditions on July 24 significantly aided suppression efforts.” The fire’s size is estimated to be 16 acres at 0% containment.