It’s Legal

3:39 a.m. A parked Hummer had its doors and windows wide open.

7:38 a.m. The baby inside a running vehicle was doing alright.

10:42 a.m. Three people were smoking pot in the park.

11:11 a.m. A transient was using a bench that is only for residents of the nearby apartment complex.

12:54 p.m. A man accused of smoking meth proved that he was in fact just smoking marijuana.

2:48 p.m. Someone searching for their stolen bike found a different bike.

4:26 p.m. A small yippy dog was disturbing the neighbors.

6:15 p.m. Someone called to report a texting driver but hung up when asked to file an official complaint.

6:21 p.m. A neighbor’s friend accidentally parked in the wrong driveway.

9:02 p.m. Multiple shady people were trying to charge their phones in a casino.