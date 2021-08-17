Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

It’s Legal

By

3:39 a.m. A parked Hummer had its doors and windows wide open.    

7:38 a.m. The baby inside a running vehicle was doing alright. 

10:42 a.m. Three people were smoking pot in the park. 

11:11 a.m. A transient was using a bench that is only for residents of the nearby apartment complex.   

12:54 p.m. A man accused of smoking meth proved that he was in fact just smoking marijuana. 

2:48 p.m. Someone searching for their stolen bike found a different bike.  

4:26 p.m. A small yippy dog was disturbing the neighbors. 

6:15 p.m. Someone called to report a texting driver but hung up when asked to file an official complaint. 

6:21 p.m. A neighbor’s friend accidentally parked in the wrong driveway. 

9:02 p.m. Multiple shady people were trying to charge their phones in a casino. 

