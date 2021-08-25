Not Falling for That

12:30 a.m. Four kids were out swimming.

9:42 a.m. A man wanted to talk to an officer about a mistake he made.

10:16 a.m. Two huskies were racing around a cemetery.

2:10 p.m. A man threatened to burn his ex-wife’s boss alive.

3:17 p.m. A caller asked dispatch to call her friend in order to pick her up.

6:09 p.m. Someone was upset that a kid opened a door for them, as they felt they were being set up for something. The caller had seen a news segment about kids doing so.

8:55 p.m. Two juveniles were shooting off a dry ice bottle rocket.