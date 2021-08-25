Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Not Falling for That

By

12:30 a.m. Four kids were out swimming. 

9:42 a.m. A man wanted to talk to an officer about a mistake he made.  

10:16 a.m. Two huskies were racing around a cemetery. 

2:10 p.m.  A man threatened to burn his ex-wife’s boss alive. 

3:17 p.m. A caller asked dispatch to call her friend in order to pick her up.    

6:09 p.m. Someone was upset that a kid opened a door for them, as they felt they were being set up for something. The caller had seen a news segment about kids doing so. 

8:55 p.m. Two juveniles were shooting off a dry ice bottle rocket. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.