Podcast: 2021 Prep Football Preview

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The weather is starting to feel like fall and once again it’s time for Friday night lights to bring fans to football stadiums across Montana. High school football kicks off this weekend and there are exciting storylines across the Flathead Valley, including the new coach at Flathead High School and the strongest kid in the country, Jake Rendina, getting ready for his final season under the lights for the Glacier Wolfpack.

To dive deeper into the world of prep football, host Micah Drew talks to Anthony Nachreiner, the former Voice of the Braves and KGEZ radio host who currently hosts the Nach On Sports Podcast which focuses on Double A football even though he now lives in Florida. Anthony shares his thoughts on who the best teams are in the state and breaks down the Flathead Braves and the Glacier Wolfpack ahead of their first games this weekend.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including record COVID hospitalizations, Montana’s new wolf hunting regulations, the Kalispell city budget and the success of the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo.

Anthony Nachreiner can be heard every week on The Nach On Sports Show Podcast.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.