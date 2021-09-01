Under Attack

12:13 a.m. A dog did not appear to be in distress.

12:18 a.m. A caller who “didn’t want to be the stupid person they talk about on the radio” said he was locked out of Facebook.

12:57 a.m. Someone was doing mechanic work.

2:14 a.m. Someone reported FBI drones were being shot down, the local satellites were offline and there was an imminent nuclear attack.

3:21 a.m. A border collie was out for a run along the highway.

5:39 a.m. A woman who had not paid for a room at a motel was eating breakfast there.

8:16 a.m. Overnight, someone stole a motorcycle.

9:41 a.m. A man was howling at the moon.

10:01 a.m. Someone kept mowing their neighbor’s lawn without permission.

10:25 a.m. A woman stole a beer from a store and drank it in the bathroom.

12:03 p.m. A male was sitting outside a building.

3:42 p.m. Someone lying on the ground had just tripped.

7:47 p.m. A red truck was racing around a parking lot.

9:00 p.m. The owner of an AirBnB was concerned her guest had not returned from a walk.

10:33 p.m. A raccoon was found inside a car.