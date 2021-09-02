No Warranty? Then Die!

8:25 a.m. A female trying to coax a male into her car just wanted to help a transient warm up for a bit.

9:30 a.m. Someone stole a salad, wine and an extra large soda.

9:53 a.m. A dog was roaming the neighborhood

11:26 a.m. A 10-year-old girl trying to call her best friend accidentally called 911.

11:44 a.m. A black horse crossed a street multiple times.

12:09 p.m. An employee at a fast food restaurant used $1,200 from a till to pay a scammer asking for gift cards after being told the restaurant was being investigated.

3:27 p.m. An older woman was selling vapors to minors.

2:55 p.m. A man driving under the influence drove a truck 15 feet into the river.

3:13 p.m. A scam caller pretending to be from a car warranty business threatened to bomb someone’s house.

4:11 p.m. The pastor of a church wanted the members of a homeless camp trespassed from the location.

5:13 p.m. A creepy male was shiftily staring at a house.

7:18 p.m. A caller said there was a badger staring at him from between the trashcans of a grocery store. When the call was referred to Montana Highway Patrol, they advised they did not deal with badgers.

7:48 p.m. A busted sprinkler head was gushing water.

8:28 p.m. Someone fell into a window while riding a bike near the mall.

10:24 p.m. Someone who had clearly been drinking tried to buy more alcohol.