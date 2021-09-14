Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Resting the Eyes, Working the Thumbs

By

2:10 p.m. An argumentative customer was upset that he couldn’t get a refund. 

2:17 p.m. Drug residue was found on a dollar bill.   

4:47 p.m. A panting dog was sticking its head out the window of a truck.  

5:51 p.m. The driver of a speeding car was yelling obscenities.   

8:14 p.m. An inexperienced motorcycle driver was riding his bike on a sidewalk and trying to load it into a truck.   

9:00 p.m. Someone kicked a dog that tried to bite him, and the dog’s owner pulled out a knife. 

10:11 p.m. An unresponsive woman who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of a truck was just texting with her forehead on the steering wheel. 

10:42 p.m. A woman who accidentally called 911 was just trying to schedule a wake-up call. 

