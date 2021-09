11:34 a.m. A deer was stuck in a fence.

1:06 p.m. “Throw a grenade” and “Take him out!” were heard on a 911 call, but it was just someone playing video games.

2:36 p.m. Someone stole a knick-knack.

6:24 p.m. Someone was shooting off rockets, not fireworks, at a nearby soccer field.

6:46 p.m. Three black bears foraging in an orchard were causing a traffic jam.

10:42 p.m. Youths were dragging an electric shopping car behind their car.

10:43 p.m. A dog that had been barking was continuing to bark.