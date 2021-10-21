Three Lefts Make a Right

4:20 a.m. Construction cones were scattered around a parking lot.

10:17 a.m. A man lying under a tree was just trying to sleep off some alcohol.

10:27 a.m. Someone asked what to do about a kayak that has been sitting on his property for three months.

2:46 p.m. A Toyota turned left at an intersection where no left turns are allowed.

4:06 p.m. A traffic light seemed to be stuck on red.

4:27 p.m. Someone stole a scooter from a store before dropping it and walking away.

4:49 p.m. A pair of boots was found.

5:36 p.m. A man who poured water on a woman’s head was just playing around.

6:10 p.m. Someone was driving a Honda in reverse with the doors open.

6:09 p.m. Two men in a truck stole cases of Twisted Tea.