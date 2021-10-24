Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Shoo Bears

By

3:56 a.m. Four bears were trying to get into the chicken coop. 

7:01 a.m. Someone stole a vehicle after the owner turned it on to warm up and then went inside to eat breakfast. 

9:22 a.m. Someone with incessantly barking dogs was just dog sitting and normally doesn’t have that many dogs at the house. 

10:58 a.m. A family was unhappy with a deal they made when buying a car. 

4:46 p.m. A woman got “smashed” drinking out of a flask at a nail salon. 

7:20 p.m.  A woman reported she and her husband were no longer arguing, but calmly talking after she told him she had cheated on him.  

7:33 p.m. Someone spit on the door handle of a truck during a middle school choir concert.  

10:56 p.m. Suspicious lights in a vacant parking lot were just headlights from a car where a couple was enjoying the evening. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.