Shoo Bears

3:56 a.m. Four bears were trying to get into the chicken coop.

7:01 a.m. Someone stole a vehicle after the owner turned it on to warm up and then went inside to eat breakfast.

9:22 a.m. Someone with incessantly barking dogs was just dog sitting and normally doesn’t have that many dogs at the house.

10:58 a.m. A family was unhappy with a deal they made when buying a car.

4:46 p.m. A woman got “smashed” drinking out of a flask at a nail salon.

7:20 p.m. A woman reported she and her husband were no longer arguing, but calmly talking after she told him she had cheated on him.

7:33 p.m. Someone spit on the door handle of a truck during a middle school choir concert.

10:56 p.m. Suspicious lights in a vacant parking lot were just headlights from a car where a couple was enjoying the evening.