Needs Vetting

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

10:35 a.m. A house sitter locked themselves out of the home for the second time. 

1:41 p.m. A property manager was concerned they were renting out a place to a terrorist. 

2:23 p.m. A man was hammering picket signs into the grass detailing the crimes of credit unions. 

6:49 p.m. Someone in a fast food drive-thru accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes. 

6:45 p.m. Someone thought their keys fell off the top of their car while they were driving.  

9:14 p.m. Several high schoolers threatened to slash the tires of a car parked at the mall. 

