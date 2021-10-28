Needs Vetting

10:35 a.m. A house sitter locked themselves out of the home for the second time.

1:41 p.m. A property manager was concerned they were renting out a place to a terrorist.

2:23 p.m. A man was hammering picket signs into the grass detailing the crimes of credit unions.

6:49 p.m. Someone in a fast food drive-thru accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

6:45 p.m. Someone thought their keys fell off the top of their car while they were driving.

9:14 p.m. Several high schoolers threatened to slash the tires of a car parked at the mall.