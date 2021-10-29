It Was Warming Up

3:38 a.m. A man in a ditch was waving his arms.

6:13 a.m. Someone stole a car that was left running outside.

10:49 a.m. A woman wanted to report that her husband had two other wives in Georgia.

10:51 a.m. A black-and-white cat was released by its owners.

2:58 p.m. A greyhound and a pug were out for a run together.

3:03 p.m. A “weird dude” was parked in a driveway that wasn’t his.

7:50 p.m. A kitten left in a vehicle for several hours was found to be spry and in good health.

10:12 p.m. A service dog ran away for about an hour.