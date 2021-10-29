Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, October 21, 2021

It Was Warming Up

By

3:38 a.m. A man in a ditch was waving his arms. 

6:13 a.m. Someone stole a car that was left running outside.  

10:49 a.m. A woman wanted to report that her husband had two other wives in Georgia.  

10:51 a.m. A black-and-white cat was released by its owners.  

2:58 p.m. A greyhound and a pug were out for a run together.  

3:03 p.m.  A “weird dude” was parked in a driveway that wasn’t his. 

7:50 p.m. A kitten left in a vehicle for several hours was found to be spry and in good health.   

10:12 p.m. A service dog ran away for about an hour.  

