Straight-a-bout

12:01 a.m. Fireworks scared a dog.

12:16 a.m. A caller reported that her kids accidentally set a tree on fire while shooting off fireworks.

2:14 a.m. An intoxicated man was crawling along the sidewalk through snow.

11:18 p.m. A license plate was stolen off a truck.

6:30 p.m. A man at a drive-thru was cruising for phone numbers in addition to coffee.

6:37 p.m. “People hanging out on top of the hill in some trees.”

8:07 p.m. A caller said it was not an emergency but the occupants of a nearby apartment were doing something that was “radiating all throughout the apartment complex.”

8:16 p.m. A car drove through the middle of a roundabout.

10:50 p.m. A car turned down the bike path after driving down the wrong side of the road.

11:50 p.m. More fireworks were shot off.

11:42 p.m. Someone shot a firework inside a bank and while it wasn’t on fire, it was very smoky inside.