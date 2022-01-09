Straight-a-bout

Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, January 1, 2022

12:01 a.m. Fireworks scared a dog.

12:16 a.m.  A caller reported that her kids accidentally set a tree on fire while shooting off fireworks. 

2:14 a.m. An intoxicated man was crawling along the sidewalk through snow. 

11:18 p.m. A license plate was stolen off a truck. 

6:30 p.m. A man at a drive-thru was cruising for phone numbers in addition to coffee. 

6:37 p.m. “People hanging out on top of the hill in some trees.”

8:07 p.m. A caller said it was not an emergency but the occupants of a nearby apartment were doing something that was “radiating all throughout the apartment complex.” 

8:16 p.m. A car drove through the middle of a roundabout. 

10:50 p.m. A car turned down the bike path after driving down the wrong side of the road. 

11:50 p.m. More fireworks were shot off. 

11:42 p.m. Someone shot a firework inside a bank and while it wasn’t on fire, it was very smoky inside. 

