Sunday, January 2, 2022

No “Activities” Before Sunrise

By

4:17 p.m. Some consensual but loud activity woke up a person’s cat. The owner asked officers to advise the noisy neighbors that “7 a.m. is noise-making time.”

5:16 a.m. Two people living together in a van got into an argument. 

10:12 a.m. Several kids were spinning donuts in the high school parking lot. 

10:49 a.m. A car driving too fast almost ran another vehicle off the road before driving into the ditch. 

12:20 p.m. A man’s roommate’s friends were doing meth so he moved out. 

3:51 p.m. A man was riding a horse across a parking lot and up onto a porch. 

3:55 p.m. The man fell off his horse. 

6:52 p.m. Someone who didn’t really have an emergency thought he was going to run out of propane soon. 

