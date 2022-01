5:24 a.m. A truck accidentally drove into a pond at the park.

10:18 a.m. A man reported being intentionally hit by his neighbor’s snowblower debris.

11:51 a.m. A man at a sporting goods store put several boxes of ammo into his pockets, handed one to a cashier and then left without paying.

1:13 p.m. A caller wanted law enforcement to “be aware of cattle”.

2:42 p.m. A felon asked if someone could confiscate his roommate’s firearms so he wasn’t in violation of his probation.